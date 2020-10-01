BJP demands EVMs for GHMC polls

Telangana BJP has appealed to the State Election Commission to ensure that the forthcoming elections to the GHMC is conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) instead of ballot papers/boxes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a memorandum presented to State Election Commissioner Parthasarathi on Tuesday, a delegation of the party led by general secretary G. Premander Reddy, city president N. Ramchander Rao and others informed that resorting to ballot papers/boxes will not only be a logistical challenge but will require more personnel, hence reducing the chances of social distancing while also making it tough for sanitisation.
In case of EVM, voters can be provided with gloves and hand sanitisers can be kept near the machine for use as soon as the poll symbol button is pressed. The Election Commission has decided to make use of EVMs for Bihar elections as it is more convenient and easier to operate unlike ballot papers/boxes where a lot of paperwork is to be handled.
