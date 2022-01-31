BJP demands ‘Dharani’ portal glitches be resolved at once

“It has been two years since ‘Dharani’ was launched and one is unable to make out if this portal is a boon or bane to the people when so many citizens are complaining”

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the Government to immediately look into the glitches in the 'Dharani' web portal on lands considering that an estimated five lakh requests have poured in seeking 'corrections' in the official records.

“It has been two years since ‘Dharani’ was launched and one is unable to make out if this portal is a boon or bane to the people when so many citizens are complaining. There is no mechanism to resolve the complaints. Neither the officials concerned or the ministers are accessible to hear to the grievances,” charged party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday.

Participating in the round table conference on problems associated with 'Dharani' at the party office in the presence of senior leaders K. Laxman, N. Indrasena Reddy, Vijayshanti, Premender Reddy and others, the Karimnagar MP said: "Farmers and ex-servicemen have been crying themselves hoarse about the difficulties being encountered by them as the lands they own has been put into prohibitory list. It is shameful that till date there is no clarity on extent of assigned and patta lands, etc."

Mr. Sanjay Kumar alleged that the portal is “full of mistakes with wrong photos, names and entries”, and accused the government of “diverting funds released by the Centre for digitisingthe land records”. “The district collectors are unable to resolve the issues thrown up by the portal but Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is unmoved. Is the portal meant for illegal transfers of prime land or to make it convenient for people?,” he questioned.

Earlier in the day, the party chief launched the 'one crore signature collection' campaign of the youth wing and once again criticised the Chief Minister for "deceiving" unemployed youth on filling of vacant posts.

"Youth are resorting to extreme step as they see a bleak future ahead with the job notifications not being issued in the last seven years. There is no sign of theunemploymentstipend either as was promised during the elections but Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is still not giving any assurance on this count and had not consoled a single bereaved family," he said.

The BJP president urged the youth and other aggrievedsections of the society like farmers not to take any extreme steps but join his party in “dethroning” the current regime for ensuring justice to all. The party is determined to hold a “million march” during the budget session of the Assembly, he added.

In a separate function to release the diary of the Tahsildhar Association, former Minister Eatala Rajender blamed the Chief Minister and chief secretary Somesh Kumar not taking any steps to resolve the current "mess" in 'Dharani' portal.