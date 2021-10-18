BJP demands CM to resign over EC freeze

KCR was aware of notification: Bandi

The Bha ratiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao holding him responsible for the freeze on ‘Dalit Bandhu’ by the Election Commission (EC) in view of Huzurabad bypoll.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a press statement accused Mr. Rao of enacting a “big drama” of bringing out a scheme for the benefit of the Dalits with an “ulterior motive” and said that there was never any intention to provide succour to the disadvantaged sections. “It is clear that the CM had no intention to implement the scheme as there was no precedent of the EC halting an ongoing full fledged welfare scheme,” he maintained.

The official release from the CMO about another tranche of ₹250 crore is another “sham” as Mr. Rao was aware of the EC notification, he said, and claimed that not a single Dalit benefitted from the largesse as the government had not allowed the identified beneficiaries from drawing sanctioned money from the bank accounts liberally as conditions have been inserted later.

The dalit community members are conscious of the ruling party’s intentions in bringing about the scheme and are ready to teach a lesson in the bypoll, he maintained.