BJP demands arrest of TRS Malkajgiri MLA

BJP leaders submitting a representation to Director General of Police Mahendar Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

16 August 2021 18:58 IST

Party leaders also seek permission for Bandi Sanjay’s proposed walkathon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday has demanded the arrest of TRS Malkajgiri MLA M. Hanumantha Rao and registering a case under the PD Act against him, if need be, for attacking party corporator Shravan during the Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.

Top leaders N. Manohar Reddy, N. Ramchander Rao and others met Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and complained to him about the physical assault on the corporator and also lady activists by the MLA and his followers. “It is matter of great shame that when the country was celebrating the Independence Day, the TRS MLA chose to resort to rowdy behaviour and even abused our party president in most deplorable terms for no reason,” said Mr. Rao.

The former MLC accused the police of playing a partisan role in this episode in taking timely action and not resorting to arrests so far. “It is not for the first time we have witnessed this kind of attitude as the police have been in foisting false cases and illegal arrests against the Opposition in the last few years as it has become a pawn to the ruling TRS party,” he charged.

Mr. Reddy informed that the party had given the route map and programme sheet of the party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s proposed ‘Maha Sangrama Yatra’ scheduled to be taken up from August 24 to the DGP seeking permission. The first phase of the walkathon will be for 40 days till October 2 starting from the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar in the presence of top Central leaders and covers 300 km up to Medak via Sangareddy, Chevella, Vikarabad and so on.

“The programme is to wake up the people of Telangana and make them ready for the electoral battle of 2023 against the current TRS government’s family, corrupt and dictatorial rule,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Sanjay Kumar criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for disallowing journalists from covering the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ launch programme in Huzurabad and claimed it reflected the commitment towards the Dalits’ cause. “Mr. Rao and his government may have succeeded in putting putting shackles on the media but people of TS are getting ready to get rid of this tyrannical regime,” he claimed.