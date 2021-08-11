BJP criticises KCR for boycotting river board meet

HYDERABAD

11 August 2021 22:06 IST

TRS govt. lost an opportunity to question and expose the ‘deceit’ of AP govt., says Sanjay

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday has strongly criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for Telangana State boycotting the Krishna-Godavari Boards meetings and keeping silent over the ongoing river water distribution disputes.

Telangana party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar told a press conference in Delhi that the TRS government had lost an opportunity to question and expose the ‘deceit’ of the Andhra Pradesh government in illegally utilising more river waters than the permitted with its glaring absence at a joint meeting of the boards on Monday. “Mr. Rao has a secret understanding with AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and this would have got exposed if he had attended the meeting,” he charged.

The BJP president accused Mr. Rao of avoiding the meetings lest the irregularities in the detailed project reports, enhanced project costs and the illegal gratifications associated with the projects would have come out. “The Telangana Chief Minister did not utter a word when the Pothireddypadu project and other illegal works were being constructed. He made the Chief Secretary react to my letter on the issue and when Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Shekawat called for a meeting, he did not attend,” he alleged.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the whimsical attitude of Mr. Rao has been causing grave injustice to the people of Telangana. After accepting just 299 TMC water for TS earlier instead of the eligible 555 TMC, the Chief Minister has been unable to make use of the meagre allocation too.

Eatala hits out

In a separate meeting at Huzurabad, former health minister Eatala Rajender accused the government of snooping on not only the Opposition leaders, but also the ruling party’s own leaders. “What kind of democracy is this when the ruling party MLAs too are under surveillance? Does Mr. Rao have any right to govern the State if he has no trust in his own MLAs,” he questioned.

Now with the BJP, and the likely candidate to contest the Huzurabad byelection, he claimed that the government had spent close to ₹192 crore in the constituency to win the bypoll at any cost. “Five ministers and 10 MLAs have been pressed into action to defeat me. Everyone is aware of the assets of Mr. Rao and Harish Rao in 2014 and now. I consider myself fortunate that the forgotten poll promises are being implemented following my resignation. The same should be applied throughout the State. None of the schemes were halted in Dubbak after TRS lost, it will be the same in Huzurabad,” he said.