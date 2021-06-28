BJP corporators oppose virtual GHMC general body meeting

GHMC corporators belonging to Telangana-BJP strongly opposed the proposed virtual meeting of the proposed general body meeting of the elected council on Monday. “We are 47 member strong group and both the commissioner and Mayor are afraid of facing us and so do not want to have a physical meeting. How can they have a budget meeting when the proposals were cleared by corporators of the last term?,” they asked at a press conference.

Senior party leader Ch. Ramachandra Reddy led the corporators into voicing their opposition against the virtual meeting to be organised on Tuesday. “All the budget proposals were cleared by the earlier council as per their whim and fancies with the Majlis-TRS combine deciding the works with their chosen contracts. Why should we clear the proposals for the government’s approval when none of us have been involved in the exercise,” they said.

Mr. Reddy said a party delegation had met Mayor Vijaylakshmi and requested her to put off the virtual meeting and provide sufficient time for the corporators to debate and discuss about the budget proposals, but this was dismissed. “We have thoroughly studied the budget proposals and we have lot of doubts and questions about the recently taken up works and the proposed projects. As elected representatives we have the democratic right to know more,” he said.

When the TS government had lifted the lockdown and opened up all the sectors, where was the need for holding the virtual meeting, he questioned and asserted that the party corporators would participate in the meeting to seek answers. “We will not keep quiet and will continue to be press the officials concerned for the sake of improving public infrastructure like roads, drains, health, protection of water bodies, etc.,” he added.