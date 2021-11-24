BJP corporators booked

HYDERABAD

24 November 2021 23:07 IST

The Saifabad police booked a case against 11 BJP corporators and others for alleged vandalism at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office on Tuesday.

Police were acting on a complaint filed by an assistant engineer of the GHMC, who stated the accused barged into the area and damaged flower pots, window glass and tables.

Police booked corporators D. Karnakar, G. Shankar Yadav, K. Narsimha Reddy, Navajeevan Reddy, T. Srinivas Reddy, K. Mahendar, V. Gangadhar Reddy, Ravi Chary, Radha Veerannagari, Bhagyalakshmi, and Mahalakshmi Raman Goud.

They were booked under Sections 448, 427, 147 read with 149 of the Indian Penal Code and, Section 3 of the PDPP Act.