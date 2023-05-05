‘BJP conspiring to vitiate atmosphere’

May 05, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Minister for Municipal Administration, IT and Industries K T Rama Rao launched a frontal attack on the BJP accusing it of conspiring to create unrest and stoke communal passions in Telangana out of its “greed for power.”

“The BJP leaders had stooped to the level of leaking the SSC Hindi exam question paper and circulating it on WhatsApp to blame the BRS government with ulterior motives,” he said, alleging that the BJP was unleashing a false propaganda against the BRS government as part of its nefarious designs.

He was addressing a party workers’ meeting in Kazipet late on Friday evening after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for a host of development works worth ₹181 crore in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana, which had witnessed chaos for decades, emerged ‘Green Telangana’, brimming with water sources after achieving statehood, he remarked, taking a dig at the ‘power-greedy’ elements for trying to vitiate the atmosphere for their selfish political ends.

He said, “The Narendra Modi-led BJP regime at the Centre owes an explanation to the youth for its failure to fulfil the promise of providing 2 crore jobs per year after nearly nine years of its rule.”

“The power-greedy BJP leaders are desperately trying to mislead people and youth by holding rallies to blame the BRS government on one pretext or another,” he alleged.

Listing out the development works initiated by the BRS regime in Warangal, he said, “Let them (BJP leaders at the helm at the Centre) compete with us on the development front.”

“The BJP dispensation at the Centre meted out a raw deal to Telangana in all spheres, including education and health. Instead of setting up a railway coach factory in Kazipet, a promise made in the State Reorganisation Act, the Centre dishonoured the commitment and set up the railway coach factory in Gujarat,” he said.

The 24-storey super-specialty hospital, which is coming up in Warangal, would transform the city into a major healthcare hub with 2000 beds and modern health infrastructure.

Two modern Collectorate buildings were constructed in Warangal and Hanamkonda with an expenditure of ₹145 crore, he said, adding that two modern bus station complexes would be constructed in Warangal and Hanamkonda soon.

Ministers Satyavathi Rathod and E Dayakar Rao, an Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and others were present.