BJP complaint to Union Minister over ‘fake news’

‘Form independent team of experts to investigate into the matter of fake news against BJP leaders’

The State Bharatiya Janata Party has requested Union Minister for IT and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad to constitute an independent team of experts to investigate into the matter of “spreading fake news against BJP and its leaders in Telangana”, particularly by media convenors of TRS and Congress, and unravel the conspiracy to book the culprits.

Letter to Minister

In a two-page detailed letter addressed to the Union Minister on Saturday, general secretary of T-BJP D. Pradeep Kumar also sought the Ministry’s intervention in directing the police and all other officials concerned to initiate immediate probe into the matter and take action against those responsible.

He explained in the letter that during campaigning for the two Graduates’ constituencies, pieces of fake news were posted on social media in which it was stated that State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had accumulated properties to the tune of ₹600 crore. The posts were made from the profile of “Spirit of TS”, “Voice of Telangana”, and “Ponnam Prabhakar Yuvasena”.

“The false information was wilfully circulated on social media with an intention to malign Mr. Sanjay Kumar. Besides, host of other fake news items were created with morphed logos of a few popular Telugu television news channels and newspapers. An edited and false video was uploaded by Twitter handles of two TRS leaders M. Krishank and Jagan P. The fake videos were cleverly crafted to create a wrong impression of Mr. Sanjay Kumar,” the BJP general secretary wrote.

‘No probe yet’

He also mentioned that complaints were lodged with the police but no investigation was taken. An independent probe by experts would also serve as a test case to pre-empt such tactics in future, he said in the letter.