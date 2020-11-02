BJP complaint to EC, DGP over false charges

The war of words between TRS and BJP escalated with the latter filing an official complaint with the Election Commission (EC) and the Director General of Police (DGP) to take action against Telangana Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao and senior party leaders for “making false allegations” about the prospective law and order issues by the national party.

In the communication, general secretary G. Premander Reddy said that his party has “full faith in the democratic values” adhering to the “principles of good governance” and respect for the Constitution of India. However, during the course of Dubbak by-election campaign, police had filed several false cases against the BJP and its leaders and activists without any justification.

The TRS government has also been acting and discharging its duties in the most ‘undemocratic’ way and this was taken to the notice of the EC. While a party activist had tried to commit suicide aggrieved by the ‘high-handedness’ and ‘misbehaviour’ of Siddipet police against party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the TRS ministers have been making “provocative and baseless statements, instead of sympathising with the victim who is under treatment”.

These include that the “BJP is trying to create law and order problem in Hyderabad and attempting to attack Pragathi Bhavan and to see that their activists are lathi-charged leading to the extent of firing. Taking advantage of these remarks, police have been making arrests of party activists and leaders for no reason. Therefore, it is necessary to inquire into the matter and and take necessary action,” Mr. Reddy added.