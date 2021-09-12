BJP chief writes to KCR for observing Liberation Day officially

HYDERABAD

12 September 2021 22:59 IST

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to conduct Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 officially.

In a five-page open letter addressed to the CM on Sunday, Mr. Sanjay suggested the State government to felicitate the families of those who were killed by ‘Razakars’, a private army that worked against revolutionaries seeking integration of the then princely State of Hyderabad with the Indian Union. He also wanted the government to help the families financially by recognising them as freedom fighters.

He also asked KCR to include the Telangana Liberation struggle and the life of greats who participated in the struggle in the curriculum. He requested the government to protect the structures that were a witness to the counter-attack against the Razakars at Byranpalli, Warangal Fort, Renikunta, Kadavendi, Kamareddygudem, Parakal, Suryapet, Bibinagar, Balemla, Perumandla, Sankeesa and others.

Mr. Sanjay also wanted the government to allot land for construction of Telangana Liberation memorial and complete the memorial by the next Liberation Day (2022) by availing financial assistance from the Centre.