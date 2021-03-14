BJP candidate alleges attack by TRS cadre

‘TRS distributing cash among voters’

G. Premender Reddy, the BJP candidate contesting the Telangana State Legislative Council election from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency, reportedly suffered suffocation in an alleged attack by TRS workers in Mahabubabad district on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Parvathammagudem village during polling, sources said. Mr. Reddy complained of breathing problems soon after the incident and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam. His condition is stated to be stable.

In a statement, BJP Khammam district president Galla Satyanarayana alleged that Mr. Reddy was attacked by “TRS goons” with bricks near a booth when he visited the village on specific information that the ruling TRS functionaries were distributing cash to influence voters. “The attack shows the frustration of the TRS leaders over the imminent victory of the BJP candidate,” he said.