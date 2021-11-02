BJP calls for ‘million march’ of unemployed youth on Nov. 12

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressing a meeting in Hyderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

02 November 2021 00:35 IST

Move to make govt. issue job notification

The Bharatiya Janata Party has on Monday given a ‘Million March’ call of the unemployed, youth and students to Hyderabad from all corners of the State to force the TRS government to issue notification for filling vacant jobs on Nov.12.

Top party leaders led by State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar took the decision to hold the programme to mock the successful ‘million march’ organised during the peak of Telangana agitation by many organisations, said general secretary G. Premender Reddy, MLA T. Raja Singh, Pradeep Kumar, Manohar Reddy and others at the press conference.

Giving details of the decisions taken by the leadership, they said the programme will be “peaceful and democratic” to “open the eyes of the government and also the people about the disenchantment among the youth on the unemployment scenario with no sign of any decision to fill up the existing vacancies.”

“There are more than 2 lakh vacancies but this government had filled just 30,000 posts. Why it does not want to issue notification for the rest is a mystery. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is under the impression that no one can or should question him, but we will speak on behalf of the youth. We are going to mobilise youth from every village to highlight the failed election-eve promises,” they said. The party is confident of getting the necessary police permissions for such a mammoth programme.

Mr. Raja Singh criticised the government for trying every “trick” to win Huzurabad bypoll by offering large sums of money to buy voters, launching ‘Dalit Bandhu’, using police force to ‘browbeat’ the opposition and later even trying to “remove” the VVPATs, post the polling.

Praja Sangrama Yatra

Meanwhile, Mr. Sanjay Kumar is expected to recommence his walkathon from Nov. 21 to Jan.10, for about 50 days, to cover the remaining areas of Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, and Rangareddy.

Detailed route map will be released soon, said Mr. Manohar Reddy.

The party plan is make the president cover all the 119 constituencies before the next Assembly elections scheduled for 2023. The first phase, held from Aug. 28 to Oct. 2, covered about 16 Aassembly constituencies in Medak, Nizamabad and Karimnagar.