BJP cadre urged to spearhead door-to-door campaign

May 30, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday exhorted the party’s rank and file to undertake a door-to-door campaign under the “Maha Jansampark Abhiyan” to highlight the ‘corruption-free and efficient governance’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre in the last nine years.

Addressing the local BJP leaders at a meeting here, Mr Sanjay said the campaign was aimed at highlighting Mr. Narendra Modi regime’s development and welfare programmes and achievements on several fronts including law and order, COVID-19 vaccination and other spheres.

The tenure of the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre was marred by several scams such as 2-G spectrum and illegal coal mining, he charged.

Mr Modi regime saw construction of 74 new airports, expansion of the road network by 53,000 km, introduction of as many as 20 world-class trains and 15 metro trains, establishment of 15 new AIIMS including one in Telangana, modernisation of railway stations, among other initiatives, he said.

The Centre had revived the Ramagundam Fertilisers Plant by spending ₹6,338 crore for the benefit of farmers, he added, calling upon party cadre to propagate the achievements of Mr Modi government.