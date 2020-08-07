BJP cadre protest in reservoir

BJP leaders conducting ‘jala deeksha’ in the Panagal reservoir in Nalgonda on Friday.

NALGONDA

07 August 2020 23:25 IST

Alleging that the TRS government was keeping silent, even as the Andhra Pradesh government was going ahead with works related to Pothireddypadu project, cadre of Bharatiya Janata Party held ‘jala deeksha’ in Panagal reservoir here on Friday.

Led by its State secretary Madhagoni Srinivas Goud and others, some 30 persons entered the reservoir water, holding party flags, and removed shirts in protest.

“AP is indulging in looting of our share of waters, even against the orders by the tribunal. CM KCR has entered into a secret agreement with his AP counterpart, hence his silence,” Mr. Goud alleged.

With more water drawn from river Krishna, the immediate victims would be farmers of south Telangana, particularly Nalgonda.