BJP cadre harassed by police: Bandi Sanjay

Asks police to mend their ways before it was too late

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that his party activists and leaders were being subjected to harassment and atrocities by the police at the behest of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the police responsible for it would face the music after the 2023 Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he accused the TRS government of carrying out atrocities against the BJP activists and leaders through intelligence chief T. Prabhakar Rao. The BJP government to be formed in 2023 would not spare any officer who had been dancing to the tunes of the TRS leadership and acting illegally and undemocratically, he said.

Mr. Sanjay asked State government officials, particularly the police, to mend their ways before it was too late. He also suggested the TRS leadership as also the officers victimising the BJP activists, leaders and supporters “to recollect what had happened to M. Karunanidhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav after they were thrown out of power”.

On the issue of encroachment of land belonging to tribals of Gurrampode thanda in Nalgonda district by some private persons, the BJP leader alleged that the police were harassing the tribals. In the past, the police had illegally detained 40 tribals for trying to remove sheds constructed by private persons on their land and used third degree on them for 60 days.

Recently, when a BJP team led by him went to Gurrampode thanda, police had again attacked the tribals, although the High Court had issued orders that the land belonged to tribals there, instead of giving protection to them. He expressed apologies for injuries sustained by some police personnel that day but said it was the result of spontaneous reaction by tribals to protect themselves from the police attack.

The State BJP chief said that the police were being harassing the tribals of Gurrampode thanda till date and had picked up an aged woman, Tulsa Naik, on Saturday, while she had been to her relatives place in Adilabad district. “The CM owes an answer to the tribals as to why they were being victimised for the sake of land encroachers,” he said.

On the issue of the lawyer-couple’s murder, he reiterated the party stand that it was a murder sponsored by the government.