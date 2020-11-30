BJP brings fear, we bring development: KTR

‘BJP knows only two things, first is jumla and second is hamla’

Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao wound up his road shows for GHMC elections on Sunday evening with a full blast attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party and posing questions to a stream of BJP leaders visiting the city for election campaign.

“We brought the world’s best companies like Apple and Amazon to Hyderabad while you are bringing fear,” he said in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier promise of changing Hyderabad’s landscape to make it the country’s top IT region. “In fact, it is the BJP government which cancelled the ITIR project sanctioned by the UPA government for Hyderabad and acted against the hopes of youth in Telangana,” he said.

The Minister continued his tirade against the BJP throughout his road shows in Goshamahal, Sanath Nagar, and Secunderabad constituencies, saying, “BJP knows only two things, first is jumla and second is hamla,” in an apparent reference to the ‘surgical strike on Old City’ comment by BJP president Bandi Sanjay.

Furthering his attack on Amit Shah, he said, “The Home Minister is saying ours is Nizam culture but he should remember that Mahatma Gandhi, who hails from his own Gujarat, described Hyderabad culture as ‘Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb’ and people coexist here peacefully. The city stands as an example for India.”

Responding to Mr. Shah’s statement on no communal riots in the county, KTR recalled the communal clashes that took place in Delhi during US President Donald Trump’s visit to India right under the Centre’s police jurisdiction. “The news hogged headlines in the US top newspapers like New York Times and Washington Post damaging the brand of Delhi.”

Shifting his focus to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited the city on Saturday, KTR referred to the Hathras case and said that it happened under Yogi’s government in UP. “You know right what will happen in Telangana when crimes happen on women?” he said. “They only want to divide people in the name of religion. I urge you all not to support such parties.”

Appealing to the people that TRS stood for construction of roads and infrastructure, two BJP leaders were only talking about destruction. Responding to Bandi Sanjay’s promise of giving a car for car, bike for a bike to flood victims, KTR said, “I want to ask him if he was an insurance agent or a party president.”

“Some say we are soft on AIMIM. Last time, we won five seats and this time we will defeat AIMIM in 10 to 12 seats in Old City, he said, signing off his hectic road shows over the last one week.