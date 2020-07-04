BJP blames TS govt. for virus spread

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy alleged on Saturday that the TRS government has “left the people of the State at the mercy of COVID-19 by not conducting enough tests and washing off its hands by blaming the Centre for the spread”.
Addressing party workers of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri, as part of ‘Jan Samvaad’ virtual rally on Saturday, he said that along with fight against COVID, BJP had been holding virtual rallies to explain people about the success of Narendra Modi government.
He suggested the State government to conduct mass tests on a war footing to contain the spread of the virus.
Stating that Telangana had been under the “clutches of Kalvakuntla and Owaisi families”, he urged people to save it from the two families.
Meanwhile, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Modi government had resolved several long-pending issues during the last one year.
He stated that the Centre had announced the lockdown at the right time and provided relief to people by announcing ₹20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar Bharat package. He alleged that the virus had spread more in Old City due to government’s failure in implementing the lockdown there, particularly during the Ramzan month.
