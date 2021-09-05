BJP blames KCR for deferring Huzurabad bypoll

‘TRS leaders are fearing defeat’

State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, blamed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for “engineering postponement of byelection to Huzurabad Assembly constituency on the pretext of COVID”. The TRS leaders had ensured the bypoll, from where former Health Minister Eatala Rajender is contesting, was not held with the other polls across the country as they feared defeat, he claimed.

Addressing a public meeting as part of his ninth day of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ in Vikarabad district on Sunday, Mr. Sanjay Kumar’s public campaign, which crossed the 100 km milestone by noon, questioned why the government had decided to open schools and colleges when the pandemic is still raging and it was dangerous to hold elections.

“The ruling party leaders have been siding with corporate and private schools who in turn have been charging exorbitant fees from each student,” he said, after holding a meeting with teachers. He garlanded the portrait of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and also felicitated teachers on Teachers’ Day.

Praising the services rendered by teachers to the country and the society, he said that his father too, has been a teacher from whom he had imbibed many good qualities. “The TRS government has not bothered to fill up vacant teacher posts and is reducing the numbers by closing the existing schools,” he said.

“When the need of the hour is to have a school for every kilometre, in TS there are more liquor shops and bars,” he charged. “The BJP will stand by teachers and their unions for their just demands, so there is no need for them to fear the government here,” he said, seeking their support for his programme.

The BJP leader also met representatives of unemployed youth as they sought his help in making the government take up notification of district selection committees for teachers’ recruitment. Interacting with farmers en route, he demanded the government to come to the aid of those hit by the recent heavy rains.

There was also a pleasant surprise for him as his family along with close relatives paid a visit to spend some time with him and inquire about his well-being at the Velchala village. Senior leaders K. Laxman, D.K. Aruna, Manohar Reddy, Rakesh Reddy and others participated in the programme.