BJP believes in conspiracies than good work: TRS

The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believe more in political conspiracies than in their efforts to get closer to people and win their confidence with good work, Government Whip and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Karne Prabhakar alleged here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he observed that BJP State president K. Laxman’s statement that the TRS legislators were in touch with them was an indication of their practice of immoral politics. Nevertheless, several Union Ministers were in touch with the State government appreciating a large number of welfare and development programmes being implemented by the Telangana government.

Mr. Prabhakar said people would never support conspiracies, but they would definitely appreciate the good work, he said.

The TRS leader alleged that the BJP was practising degraded politics with efforts to come to power in spite of lacking numbers and the episodes of Goa, Manipur and Karnataka were the best examples. He felt that the President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra only due to the attitude of the BJP and suggested its leaders to pursue constructive politics to win over people instead of depending on conspiracies.