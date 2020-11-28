BJP appeal to Governor for special forces during polls

HYDERABAD

28 November 2020 00:30 IST

The TS-BJP appealed to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday to ensure special forces are deployed to monitor law and order situation and to pre-empt the designs of anti-socials to create problems during the GHMC polls.

Appointment of special observers to ensure free and fair elections and urging officials including Chief Secretary and DGP not to attend the Chief Minister’s ‘review programmes as they are being used for political purposes until the completion of elections’ were the other demands put forth in their memorandum presented to her, a copy of which was released to the media.

BJP national OBC president K. Laxman, city president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao and former MLA Ch. Ramachandra Reddy met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and sought her “immediate intervention to protect democracy from the brazen attempts of the ruling TRS to subvert it.”

Advertising

Advertising

They referred to the CMO statement about ‘credible reports’ of anti-nationals hatching a conspiracy to foment communal riots with a view to get the elections postponed and the earlier statement of MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao, before the Dubbak by-elections, making similar claims of the “BJP trying to create a law and order problem”.

“There is a pattern in both the statements. The Dubbak result actually busted the conspiracy of TRS to intimidate and browbeat people in the name of riots and thereby attempt to make people look at other parties in suspicion. As the TRS had realised that GHMC is going to witness a repeat of Dubbak, the Chief Minister came up with false narrative of ‘fomenting communal trouble’,” they charged.

The BJP leaders further stated that the CMO statement is a “cleverly crafted tact to divert the attention of the people of Hyderabad from core civic issues, TRS misrule and its miserable failure in fulfilling the promises made during the last elections”.

“Going back to ballot boxes in these times of e-voting gives rise to possibility of rigging, hence the Governor should send a report to the Union government detailing the conditions here and emphasising the imperative of deploying special forces and observers to monitor the electioneering process,” the memorandum said.