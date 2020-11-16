BJP and TRS have a secret pact: Revanth

Hyderabad

16 November 2020 23:49 IST

Alleging that the BJP and the TRS have a secret pact, TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy accused Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy of wilfully ignoring the corrupt and illegal practices of the TRS government.

It is strange that the BJP is seeking an enquiry into the ‘corruption’ in the distribution of flood relief while it is the party in power at the Centre, he said addressing a press conference here. “Why is Mr. Kishan Reddy not ordering an enquiry when the Disaster Management is under his ministry,” he asked. Stating that IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao had called Mr. Kishan Reddy a gentleman, he claimed this is part of their understanding. “Why is the State government not acting on the ₹8 crores, apparently belonging to Mr. Kishan Reddy, seized during the elections by the Task Force,” he asked.

The BJP-TRS understanding is clear from the fact that during the 2018 Assembly elections Mr. Kishan Reddy, K. Lakshman, NVSS Prabhakar and Chintala Ramchandra Reddy met the Chief Minister in Pragati Bhavan demanding a statue of late Prime Minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee. “Mr. Kishan Reddy has conveniently forgotten about the statue now despite being a Union Minister,” he alleged.

The Congress MP from Malkajgiri lashed out at the TRS government for distributing cash for the flood victims and said this was just to siphon off funds meant for distribution. “If the government was sincere it could have deposited the same in the bank accounts to curtail any corruption. But its intentions were different,” he charged.

The Rs 500 crores distributed were just aimed at the GHMC elections and not for the benefit of the people affected with floods. Half of the money is pocketed by the TRS leaders and officials did not even do a survey of the affected and the beneficiaries,” he alleged.