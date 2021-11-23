‘BJP and Congress unleashing vicious campaign against TRS’

HYDERABAD

23 November 2021 00:21 IST

Govt. didn’t neglect ryots: Minister

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy has strongly objected the criticism being made by opposition BJP and Congress parties who said that the State government had neglected farmers who died in the last seven years.

The Minister said that these allegations are baseless.

“In the last three years as much as Rs. 3,384.95 crore was paid to families of farmers under Rytu Beema whereas a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each was paid to the families of 67,699 farmers. Telangana is the only state in the world which has been implementing Rytu Beema and Rytu Bandhu. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is pro-farmer and that was why scheme like Rytu Beema was introduced to come to the rescue of farmers,” said Mr Niranjan Reddy in a release here on Monday.

“It’s shame on the part of opposition parties to criticise the Chief Minister who came forward to extend assistance to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the 13-month long agitation against the three farm laws. Is there any State ruled by either the BJP or the Congress where round the clock power is being supplied to farmers?” asked Mr Nirajan Reddy pointing out that Rythu Beema premium was paid to 35.64 lakh farmers in the State and about Rs. 60,000 crore is being spent on agriculture and allied activities in the State.