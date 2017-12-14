‘BJP alone can do justice to BCs’

Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reiterated that the party alone is capable of providing importance and doing justice to the Backward Classes (BCs) and strongly argued against the TRS Government’s quota of 12% to Muslims stating that it would cost the former dearly.

Addressing a gathering of the party’s OBC Morcha office-bearers on Wednesday at the State office, party chief K. Laxman said the BJP has no objection if the Government comes out with quota for the economically poor irrespective of caste or community instead of bringing Muslim communities under the BC grouping. He accused the Government of going ahead with religious quota despite constitutional and legal roadblocks.

He also demanded that the Government provide full fee reimbursement for all the BCs similar to the way it was being done for minorities and SC/STs instead of putting all kinds of restrictions to deny the same. Similarly, he wanted the marks and numbers limit and other conditions to be removed for BC students wanting to go abroad for studies.

In recent meetings, the party had forcefully argued and presented to the Cabinet sub-committee on the need to have a full fledged study circle to coach students in competitive examinations apart from civil services, besides having a sub-plan akin to SC/STs.

Dr. Laxman said the BJP has been in the forefront of fighting wholeheartedly for the BCs rather than looking at them as ‘vote banks’ unlike other parties including TRS.