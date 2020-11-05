BJP activist succumbs to burns

Srinivas, 25, a cable operator from L.B. Nagar, who set himself ablaze on Nov. 1 in front of BJP State party office at Nampally, succumbed to burns on Thursday.

He suffered 80% burns and was undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Secunderabad. He set himself on fire protesting the recent arrest of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay at Siddipet. Passers-by rescued him, doused flames with water and rushed him to Osmania General Hospital, from there he was shifted to the corporate hospital. He was yelling ‘Jai Sanjay anna, Jai Raghunandan anna, Jai BJP’ after setting himself ablaze.

“Sanjay anna's arrest is illegal. On that day I was down with fever so I couldn’t go there. I am ready to do anything for my party, Sanjay anna, Aravind anna (Nizamabad MP) and Raghunandan anna,” he said after he was rescued by passers-by.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.)