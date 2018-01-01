BITS Pilani student asphyxiates self

A second-year student of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus, T. Varun (19) allegedly chose to end his life in an unusual way by subjecting himself to suffocation at his residence in Radha Realty of Sun City at Gandipet on Saturday.
Police said that no suicide note was recovered. “Varun covered his face with a plastic cover, leading to suffocation,” said V. Umender, inspector, Rajendra Nagar, here on Sunday.
Varun came home a week ago for Christmas vacation and his father Vijay Bhaskar found him lying dead in his room at 7 a.m. on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased stayed alone in his room for the past one week and spent time watching movies and playing video games online. They recovered both his mobile and laptop.
The police suspect a ‘Blue Whale’ angle or unrequited love to the suicide episode. They are also examining if the boy was into drugs.
