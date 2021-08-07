BITS Pilani placements up by 21% despite pandemic

Hyderabad

07 August 2021 21:56 IST

2,544 of 3,047 registered students land jobs; 698 get ₹20 lakh-plus annual package

Braving the economic downturn, BITS Pilani campuses in Pilani, Hyderabad, Goa and Dubai saw 2,544 students out of 3,047 registered ones getting jobs during recruitment drives.

The placement season saw 698 students receiving offers of more than ₹20 lakh per annum, an increase of 21% over the 2019-20 placement season. Even with an absolute increase in number of students registered for placements by 636 from 2,411 registered last year to 3,047 in the current year, there was almost no negative impact on the placement statistics. Last year, 2,074 were offered placements compared to 2,544 this year.

The median salary for 2021 was a healthy ₹12.78 lakh while the average CTC of ₹15.6 lakh per annum and maximum CTC of ₹45 lakh per annum remained at approximately the same level as the previous year.

Advertising

Advertising

Students competed for cutting-edge technology companies in Data Science, Machine Learning and Cybersecurity in addition to the traditional software development roles. “The demand in the IT space was robust, with internship pre-placement offers and full-time roles being given by companies such as Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Samsung, DE Shaw, Amazon, Flipkart Cisco, Oracle, IBM and PayPal among others,” said Balasubramanian Gurumurthy, Chief Placement Officer, India and Dubai, BITS Pilani.

The electronics sector saw major semiconductor brands such as Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Micron, Western Digital, Samsung Hardware, Intel and Microchip hiring either full-time or for summer internships. The banking sector saw JP Morgan, Citibank, DBS, HSBC, Nomura, Deutsche Bank among other top brands hiring for technology and fintech roles.

Top companies in the manufacturing sector like General Electric, Mercedes R&D, took students for full-time positions while the FMCG sector also saw marquee brands such as HUL, Pepsico and L’Oreal offering leadership and general management roles.

The early indicators in terms of eight-week summer internship PPOs and registrations by companies for final placements show that the industrial demand is robust for the 2021-22 placement season which is due to begin in mid-August, promising a good growth in the placement figures for the next season, said Tabir Mishra, head of placements, Pilani campus.