BITS Pilani placements beat COVID blues

Pilani, Hyderabad, Goa campuses place 1,947 students as against 1,961 last year

With placements in IT, Electronics and Analytics sectors being as robust as last year, the BITS Pilani achieved 99% of placements of its previous year’s figures despite the COVID-19 pandemic and sharp downturn in the economy.

BITS in all its three campuses in Pilani, Hyderabad and Goa placed 1,947 students as against 1,961 of last year same period, as on February third week. The encouraging news is a 9.6% hike in the median CTC (Cost to Company), which stood at ₹15.6 lakh as against ₹14.3 lakh witnessed. The average CTC saw a 8.14% growth at ₹18.05 lakh compared to ₹16.7 lakh last year.

“The placements in IT, Electronics and Analytics sectors have been as robust as they have been every year,” said Chief Placement Officer – India and Dubai for BITS G. Balasubramanian.

“With COVID driving up business activity in online space, the demand in areas like cloud computing and network security, companies offering positions in the latest technologies such as Data Science, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and Cybersecurity grew significantly,” he said.

BITS holds its placement cycle in two phases; approximately half the final year batch goes in August, and the rest in January.

In the second cycle of placements, which began in January 2021, a total of 1,498 students of various undergraduate streams - principally Engineering and Pharmacy, have registered. Out of these, 173 students have received pre-placement offers from internships from Global Majors like Salesforce, LinkedIn, Adobe.

IT biggies such as SAP Labs, VMWare, ServiceNow, Amazon, Flipkart, IBM, Alphonso and F5 Networks were among the top firms offering these pre-placement internships across the three BITS Pilani campuses, with Alphonso offering the highest CTC at ₹37 lakh per annum (LPA).

National and international banks such as Citibank, Wells Fargo, Development Bank of Singapore, RBL, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered and HSBC hired for IT-based positions while leadership and general management roles were offered by FMCG companies like Loreal, Mondelez and HUL. Among engineering students, consulting and product management positions were in demand with companies like Boston Consulting Group, Bain Capability Network, Ernst & Young, Indus Insights, Flipkart, Dalberg, KPMG and Deloitte with handsome jobs.

Further, PwC hired 27 from the Pilani campus. Bain Capability Network has recruited 24 students across the three campuses this year, compared to five students last year. The second season of placement at the BITS Pilani campus will continue till April. During the first season, brands such as Microsoft, Cisco, AppDynamics, Myntra, Atlassian and Oracle in the IT space and Micron, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm and Intel in the semiconductor segment, were top recruiters.

Similarly, GE India, L&T Limited, Arup and KLA Tencore hired big in the manufacturing space and Dr Reddy’s Labs, Pfizer, Biocon and Novartis were major recruiters in the Biopharma space.

The highest CTCs offered were by DE Shaw and AppDynamics at ₹45 LPA, same as previous academic year.