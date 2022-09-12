BITS Pilani introduces online B.Sc computer science course

Students can take up to 6 years to complete the 3-year degree

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 12, 2022 20:22 IST

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS)-Pilani, in partnership with online learning platform Coursera, is launching an online B.Sc degree in computer science.

It will be a 100% online programme that can be accessed from anywhere in the world and is designed to serve Indian and global students.

Students can take up to six years to complete the three-year degree. The programme also features an intermediate exit option of a diploma, which students can earn in about two years. The degree programme is open to students from diverse profiles, including those without a science or significant mathematics background. Anyone with a class 12, or its equivalent, qualification can apply.

Its job-relevant curriculum, designed with inputs from various industry partners, will empower students to develop advanced skills in software development, data analysis and core systems alongside leadership and soft skills, said G. Sundar, director-(Off Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement), BITS Pilani.

“Our collaboration with Coursera gives us the platform to help ensure our aspirational degree programmes are readily accessible to a large and diverse audience, irrespective of locational or other constraints,” he said.

“Through the partnership, we are opening up access to this premiere institute at an unprecedented scale and enabling more students to earn this highly sought-after computer science degree in a flexible way,” said Betty Vandenbosch, chief content officer at Coursera.

