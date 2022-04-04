BITS Hyderabad campus buzzes with fun, frolic

Special Correspondent April 04, 2022 00:01 IST

From music and movies to debates and technical workshops, techno-cultural fest sees it all

Students perform at ‘ATMOS’ student festival of BITS Hyderabad campus | Photo Credit: arranged

The techno-cultural fest of BITS Hyderabad ‘Orbe Novo’ featured a range of events from mesmerising dance and song performances to some qualitatively serious talks by eminent personalities, learning workshops on emerging technologies, creative short film contests and gigs by popular standup comedians and bands. Famous names like social activist Medha Patkar, former IPS officer and politician Kiran Bedi and Afghan-Indian actress Warina Hussain shared their views on contemporary issues while comedians Nishant Suri and Biswa Kalyan Rath entertained the crowd. The fest was filled with a myriad of technical workshops like the Robotics Bootcamp by the Automation and Robotics Club, Deep Learning Workshop by ACM, and a 3D Modeling session. The Movie Club held daily slumber parties that showcased popular movies to a common audience. Short film festival saw screening of notable works while the Fashion Club held two thrilling contests — Rampage and Glitterati. A plethora of quizzes was also organised to test the wit of students. Politics and social issues were addressed in the Youth Mahasabha, and a Hindi debate conducted by the Hindi Language Club, Tarang. Electrifying performances by Vivek Singh, Armaan Malik, Danny Avila and the hit band Sanam took fest fun to another level.



