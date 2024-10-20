GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bison Division and Telangana Police hold road safety conclave

The two-day event, which began on October 18, opened with a seminar on Mechanical Transport in the Army and concluded with a hands-on demonstration of best practices for driving and vehicle maintenance to improve overall safety

Published - October 20, 2024 07:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bison Division, in collaboration with the Telangana State Police, organised a Road Safety Conclave aimed at raising awareness about the intricacies of road safety and reducing accidents involving both military and civilian vehicles.

The two-day event, which began on October 18, opened with a seminar on Mechanical Transport in the Army and concluded with a hands-on demonstration of best practices for driving and vehicle maintenance to improve overall safety.

A static display showcased advanced technological systems that can be retrofitted in vehicles to assist drivers and alleviate fatigue, ultimately preventing accidents. Representatives from Zen Systems and Blaupunkt on Road Safety also addressed the attendees, offering insights into safe driving habits and reinforcing the importance of adhering to traffic regulations.

Major General Akhilesh Kumar, General Officer Commanding of the Bison Division, described the conclave as a crucial initiative that lays the groundwork for improved driving standards and enhanced road safety across the Hyderabad metropolitan region.

