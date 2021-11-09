BIS raids spurious packaged drinking water unit

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has conducted a raid on a packaged drinking water firm S. B. Beverages in Sangareddy district and seized a large quantity of water bottles of varied sizes with different brand names, but selling with spurious standard mark with expired licence on Monday.

Hyderabad office head K.V. Rao informed in a press release that action is being initiated against the offenders under the BIS Act and the offence is punishable by imposing maximum amount of fine up to ₹5 lakh or two years imprisonment or both. Manufacture, sale, storage and exhibition for sale of packaged drinking water without a valid licence from BIS is punishable, he said and explained that the BIS licence is given to the manufacturing units only after thorough scrutiny of their manufacturing and testing facilities, and also the hygienic conditions to be followed during its manufacture.

Information on misuse of BIS standard i.e mark and production of packaged drinking water without BIS licence coming to the notice of the general public may be brought to the notice of BIS at the address given below or through mobile app ‘BIS CARE’. Bureau of Indian Standards, Hyderabad Branch Office, Plot No 1, Sy no 367/1,Industrial Development Park, Moula Ali, Hyderabad 500 040, Phone no: +91 9154843232, +91 9154843233, e-mail : hybo@bis.gov.in, web: www.bis.gov.in, the release added.