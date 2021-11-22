BIS officials seize ‘spurious’ cement bags

Sultan Industries raided in Vikarabad dist.

A large quantity of 53 grade ordinary portland cement bags, including empty ones under different brand names without using the ‘ISI’ standard mark, were seized from the premises of Sultan Industries in Appaipally village of Vikarabad district by officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently.

TS-Hyderabad head K.V. Rao informed in a press release that it is mandatory to sell only ‘ISI’ mark cement in the market, and manufacture, sale or storage of cement without such certified mark is a punishable offence with ₹5 lakh fine or two years of imprisonment or both under the BIS Act.

The standard certification is issued only after inspection of the manufacturing process and testing facilities, therefore usage of uncertified cement is hazardous.

He requested citizens to inform the office about anyone violating these rules and making cement with the BIS licence by calling 9154843232/9154843233, or by sending an email to: hybo@bis.gov.in.