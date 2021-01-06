Birth, death certificates through Mee Seva centres

GHMC said in a press statement on Wednesday that citizens may henceforth apply for birth and death certificates through Mee Seva centres in the city.

Till January 1, the certificates were being issued only through GHMC’s citizen service centres.

The system has been revamped to designate Assistant Municipal Commissioners of various circles as sub-registrars, and authorising them for issue of birth and death certificates. As per the new system, circle will be considered a unit instead of ward, the statement said.

Applications within 30 days of birth or death will be scrutinised and the certificates will be issued by AMCs, while Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOH) will process the applications after 30 days.

Since December 20 up to January 5, a total of 13,026 birth and death certificates have been issued, of which 7,561 certificates were issued between January 1 and 5 through Mee Seva centres, the statement said.