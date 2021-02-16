Birth centenary celebrations of Dharmabhiksham

Leaders across party lines paying tributes to freedom-fighter and veteran CPI leader Bommagani Dharmabhiksham during his birth centenary celebrations in Hyderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

16 February 2021 00:18 IST

The Communist leader’s followers are now in many political parties

Speakers at the inaugural meeting of the Bommagani Dharmabhiksham birth centenary celebrations demanded the Communist leader’s statue on the Tank Bund and at a major junction.

Speaking at the meeting, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the real tribute to Mr. Dharmabhiksham lies in preparing for struggles for resolution of people’s problems. The year-long centenary celebrations are being jointly conducted by CPI and Toddy Tappers’ Association which was established by Mr. Dharmabhiksham. The celebrations will culminate in a large public gathering on February 22, 2022.

Noting that Mr. Dharmabhiksham’s followers are now in various political parties, Mr. Venkat Reddy said they too will be made part of the Bommagani Dharmabhiksham Centenary Celebrations Organising Committee.

Advertising

Advertising

Heaping rich encomiums on the Communist stalwart, Mr. Venkat Reddy reminded that he won as MP from Nalgonda, defeating 486 candidates in the fray. He had an ear to the ground, was part of the armed struggle against the Nizam’s rule, and strove to organise toddy tappers at national level. He took the Communist party and its struggles to several people, he said. TDP State president L. Ramana recalled his association with Mr. Dharmabhiksham, and demanded that a statue of his be installed on the Tank Bund. He has promised to contribute financially for a bronze statue at any major junction.