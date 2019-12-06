Birla Science Centre’s Pranav Sharma gets REX Karmaveer Award

Curator of Space Museum and scientific officer at B.M. Birla Science Centre Pranav Sharma has been chosen for the REX Karmaveer Award given by iCONGO in collaboration with United Nations for his outstanding work in science education and communication.

Former President Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam has been among several others who won the same award. His award citation reads as follows: “Pranav is the youngest person to curate a museum in Asia. He has designed an interdisciplinary Space Museum in Collaboration with ISRO at BM Birla Science Centre (Hyderabad) with support of NASA and ESA.

He has been instrumental in creating academic opportunities for students by providing training platforms conducted by globally renowned scientists like the Winter School on Astronomy-2016 (Agra), Physics-2019 (Hyderabad), Astronomy-2020. Mr. Sharma also serves as a research advisor to many startups, helping them build new and better products for society.”

The REX Karmaveer Global Fellowships (RKGF) honor and Karmaveer Chakra award was instituted with the UN, 10 years ago in 2008 for recognising people working on social causes to bringing awareness and work at grass-roots, a release said.