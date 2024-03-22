ADVERTISEMENT

Bird feeders donated to Botanical Garden in Gachibowli

March 22, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A bird lover has donated 200 earthen bird feeders to the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) for placement in Botanical Garden in Gachibowli to help birds quench their thirst in summer. The gesture by Krishna, a regular walker in the park, was lauded by Executive Director of Ecotourism Ranjit Naik. With help from Botanical Garden Walkers’ Association, the natural clay bird feeders were placed on tree branches, shades and tree hollows, and were filled with water, on Thursday, the International Day of Forests, a statement from TSFDC read.

Hyderabad

