Biotech firm to set up ₹200 cr. facility in Genome Valley

April 12, 2022 19:15 IST

Women health products, rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins to be made at the injectable and vaccine plant

Biopharmaceutical firm Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) will set up an injectable and vaccine manufacturing facility at Genome Valley, near Hyderabad, with an investment of ₹200 crore.

Women health products, rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins and hormones among others will be manufactured at the state-of the art facility, managing director and CEO Sanjiv Navangul said on the proposed investment and facility after meeting Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Announcing the entry of Bharat Serums in Genome Valley, the Minister said the move further highlights the strength of the life sciences sector in Telangana. The State is known as the vaccine capital of the world and life sciences capital of the country. “Government of Telangana will extend all support required by Bharat Serums and will also partner with BSV in areas like improving women’s health,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Director, Life Sciences and Pharma of Telangana government Shakthi Nagappan were also present during the meeting. Officials said details regarding the timeline of the facility and capacity are to be announced separately later.

A release from the Minister’s office said BSV figures among the top 10 biotech firms in India. It has in its portfolio over 145 brands that are marketed in India and exported to over 70 countries. The firm’s decision on setting up a facility comes in the backdrop of Hyderabad and its Life Sciences cluster coming to the fore during the pandemic, by becoming a major manufacturer of medicines used as well as vaccines against COVID-19.

Genome Valley is India’s first organised cluster for Life Sciences research and development and clean manufacturing activities, with world-class infrastructure facilities in the form of Industrial / Knowledge Parks, SEZs, Multi-tenanted dry and wet laboratories and incubation facilities. It is home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 15,000 professionals, including presence of marquee global names like Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Ferring Pharma, Chemo, DuPont, Ashland, United States Pharmacopeia, Lonza amongst many others. The cluster is also home to three of India’s largest vaccine manufacturers — Bharat Biotech, Biological E and Indian Immunologicals, the Minister’s office said.