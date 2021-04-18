Bioremediation renders Hussainsagar greenish

The placid waters of Hussainsagar in the heart of the city have turned greenish over the last few days with rise in temperatures and the consequent execution of a bacterial technology — bioremediation — to remove the powder form of green topping the water.
Lake authorities said this was a regular feature in summer and will last a fortnight till thebioremediation effect was felt. The technology to increase oxygen in water and improve aerobic bacteria was under way for a week. It will continue for another week when the original colour of the water will be restored.