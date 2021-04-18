Hyderabad

Bioremediation renders Hussainsagar greenish

Work pertaining to cleaning and bioremediation of the Hussainsagar in progress on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The placid waters of Hussainsagar in the heart of the city have turned greenish over the last few days with rise in temperatures and the consequent execution of a bacterial technology — bioremediation — to remove the powder form of green topping the water.

Lake authorities said this was a regular feature in summer and will last a fortnight till thebioremediation effect was felt. The technology to increase oxygen in water and improve aerobic bacteria was under way for a week. It will continue for another week when the original colour of the water will be restored.

