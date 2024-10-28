Biomanufacturing hub for clinical materials to come up at IKP, Genome Valley

Science park and incubator at Hyderabad’s Genome Valley IKP Knowledge Park will establish a new biomanufacturing hub for clinical materials.

The facility, to be located on the IKP campus, is aimed at supporting growth companies and SMEs by providing access to essential biomanufacturing resources. The new hub is expected to be operational within 2-3 years and contribute to fostering innovation in the life sciences sector, IKP said on Monday in a release on annual flagship event IKMC2024.

This year’s IKMC is a celebration of 25 years of IKP Knowledge Park. Over three days, from October 26, the event served as a forum hosting discussions on a number of areas around the Life Sciences sector, the vision for IKP’s next 25 years and a Start-up showcase.

The Narayanan Vaghul Building at IKP Knowledge Park was inaugurated as part of the event. The new administrative hub stands as a heartfelt tribute to the late Mr. Narayanan Vaghul, the visionary founder of IKP, Chairman and CEO of IKP Deepanwita Chattopadhyay said in a release.

Chairperson of Biocon Group Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was presented the IKP@25 Shapers Award for her invaluable and steadfast support of over 25 years to IKP Knowledge Park, the organisers said.

Additionally, the event highlighted the SheLeads Initiative – a collaborative effort between IKP and USP to address the under-representation of women in science.

Presentation of startup awards and future forward awards, recognising innovative startups across various domains also formed part of the event. Rymo Technologies bagged funding of ₹1 crore, Cartosense won the ₹50 lakh fund as part of the Future Forward Awards. A total of 10 innovators received ₹5 lakh each as part of IKP Future Stars Awards and 21 exhibitors were awarded a total of ₹17 lakh for their innovations and products.