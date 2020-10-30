BioGreen Remedies’ new food supplement to help combat COVID

To begin clinical trials next month; preliminary results promising

BioGreen Remedies, a city-based firm specialising in making food supplements with natural elements, to address chronic and acute illnesses, has come out with a new food product supplement that claims to be effectively combating COVID-19.

‘BIO WN (WINNER)’ food derivative is said to have been successful in combating various bacterial and viral infections as also coronavirus. “We have successfully treated COVID-19 positive patients, including frontline health workers, with a personalised approach,” said chairman and managing director M. Krishna Prasad at a press conference on Friday.

The company has been given permission by the Central government to initiate clinical trials after communicating to the Ayush Ministry about the medicinal values of the food derivatives. These have been conceptualised and developed through in-house research taking traditional knowledge into consideration, he explained.

Clinical trials are to begin in November with help of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s Clinical Trials Registry-India (CRTI) through ‘Alpha MD’, a research agency based at Pune. “Scientific data following the clinical trials will be revealed very soon, about the prophylactic and therapeutic abilities of our product as a medicine,” he said.

NIPER (National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research), Kolkata, has already analysed the product for “efficacy in protein binding, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties,” said Mr. Prasad, adding that by developing traditional medicine to suit modern requirements, the research team has also developed ‘unique in-situ’ treatment providing remedies for ailments like joint pains, cardiac issues, reversed chronic kidney disorders, and helped in resumption of speech and limb movements for the paralysed and so on.

Former CSIR director and BioGreen Remedies governing body chairman Javed Iqbal felt that traditional Indian medicine such as Ayurveda, Unani and others, could hold the key to treating many ailments as it was in vogue for thousands of years but got eclipsed by modern medicine during the British rule.

Molecular biologist N. Narasimha Rao said that the preliminary results were promising as the products have no deleterious effect on the body and rigorous testing can go a long way in acceptance as an alternative to allopathy.

BioGreen Remedies CEO Rubeena showcased patients’ testimonials through Zoom calls about the food derivatives’ potency in treating chronic illnesses.