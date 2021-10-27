Hyderabad

Biogas plant at Jawaharnagar

A biogas plant set up at the Hyderabad Integrated Municipal Solid Waste (HiMSW) site at Jawaharnagar was inaugurated on Wednesday.

A press note from the concessionaire Ramky Enviro claimed that the plant was the world’s first and India’s largest to convert landfill gas to compressed biogas which could be used as an automotive fuel.

Gas emanating from the capped legacy dump will be compressed into biogas for use as clean fuel in automobiles, it said.

The project offers significant benefits such as carbon sequestration and reduced emissions of green house gases into the environment and contributes to the greening of the automotive industry, the note claimed. The final product will be sold to Bhagyanagar Gas Limited through its retail outlets in Hyderabad.


