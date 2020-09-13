Biofencing mooted for seedlings of seed balls

Biofencing with local varieties of flora taken up for survival of seedlings

Broadcasting of seed balls, an effort to improve greenery on hillocks and government lands — where taking up conventional plantation is difficult — which was taken up on a large-scale in Mahabubnagar district in July first week has yielded good results in terms of germination of seed in the balls.

A social audit conducted by different social groups and officials of the forest and horticulture departments in 327 villages where the seed balls were broadcast from August 10 to 31 has put the percentage of germination in the range of 60% to 75%. Over 1.17 crore seed balls were prepared by women self-help groups in record 10 days time and were broadcast over another 10 days’ period.

Now that the germination is found to be good, the district administration has decided to take up biofencing to the seedlings so that they are not eaten by sheep, goat or cattle. “We are trying to make biofencing with local species of flora that are generally not consumed by sheep, goat and cattle. The threat is more from sheep and goat as the shepherds take their herds mostly to hillocks in nearby villages and government wastelands,” District Collector S. Venkata Rao said.

Stating that ensuring survival of the germinated seedlings is a big challenge before them, he said their effort for biofencing would be keep the seedlings surviving at least till they reach a safe stage. The district officials stated that biofencing of the seedlings was already taken up by some self-help groups having awareness. The groups were also creating awareness among people on the need to provide biofencing to ensure survival of seedlings.

The district administration has also written to the State Government seeking provision under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for taking up bio-fencing to the seedlings.

Of the 1,17,20,458 seed balls that were broadcast in 327 villages of 14 mandals as part of Telangana ku Haritha Haram with the highest of about 10.19 lakh were bombed in Nawabpet mandal and lest of about 7.5 lakh in Midjil. Besides, another 42.12 lakh saplings were planted by the government departments and another 7.4 lakh homestead plants were distributed to people for their backyard/frontyard plantation, also as part of Haritha Haram.