Biodiversity flyover may be closed on weekends

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is considering the option of closing down the flyover near Biodiversity Junction on weekends, and if possible, during lean hours when traffic is sparse.

A decision will be taken after consultation with the stakeholders, including traffic police, Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar informed at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The civic body is taking additional measures apart from those recommended by the experts committee constituted for the purpose of studying the design safety of the flyover. The committee has given a clean chit to GHMC about design and construction standards confirming that they are as per the norms prescribed by the Indian Roads Congress.

Besides suggesting certain precautionary measures to limit speed only up to 40 kmph, the committee has also allowed the corporation to take additional measures towards this direction.

“During peak hours, speed on the flyover does not exceed 20-22 kmph. We have decided to put temporary barricades during lean hours in consultation with the police,” Mr. Lokesh Kumar said.

Measures suggested by the committee include rumble strips with high density at multiple levels throughout the flyover, installation of view cutters to prevent distraction from high rise buildings surrounding the flyover, and raising the height of crash barriers at a few places. The committee has also asked GHMC to get alerts about speed limit and turns mentioned all along the flyover, besides erecting display boards about the same. It has also recommended installation of speed guns and hefty penalties on overspeeding riders.

The government has constituted the committee after two successive accidents on the flyover within 20 days after its launch, leading to the death of three persons. In the latest incident on November 23, a woman died when she was hit by a speeding car which fell from the flyover.

GHMC will require eight to 10 days time to put all these measures in place. The flyover will be opened for public only after inspection by the committee members, Mr.Lokesh Kumar said.

Among other issues discussed at the press conference, the Commissioner mentioned measures for improving pedestrian facilities on city roads, at the behest of Minister K.T.Rama Rao.

Efforts are on to shift the Annapurna kiosks serving ₹5 meal from the footpaths, by providing them modernised premises. A total of 60 kiosks from the total 150 will be shifted, and locations are being identified for the same.

Admitting that GHMC is the biggest encroacher of footpaths, Mr.Lokesh Kumar said public toilets too will be shifted whenever they become defunct or get repairs.

Mr.Lokesh Kumar also mentioned that a total of 34 She-Toilets are being constructed with Nirbhaya funds, and more are being planned.

