Hyderabad

Biodiversity day celebrated

The State government gave a call to the citizens on the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity to celebrate every Friday as ‘Green Friday’ by watering plants and taking care of them.

The call was given in view of the protection and conservation needed for the saplings planted as part of the Haritha Haaram programme.

People and people’s representatives participated in the celebration of the day, by watering the plants of Haritha Haaram, a statement said.

Recorded message

The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation observed the day, by providing foodgrains and water to the wild life in forest areas across the State. Water was provided in earthen saucers at strategic locations, while foodgrains such as jowar, rice, and rice flour were sprinkled at various locations. Grains and water were also kept at parks, and on rooftops of offices and houses too.

At the celebrations in the State Biodiversity Board, Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy delivered a recorded message, and mentioned biodiversity as crucial for survival of organisms. Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar attended as chief guest.

