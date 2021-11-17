Biodiversity Board constitutes 13,759 management committees

Telangana State Biodiversity Board (TSBB) has constituted 13,759 Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) across the State and had also prepared 13,165 People’s Biodiversity Registers (PBR) in a digital dashboard.

This was informed to the Central People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR) Monitoring Committee of the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), Chennai, by the TSBB Regional Coordinator Shilpi Sharma on Wednesday.

She was making a presentation to the team on a two-day trip in Telangana as per the instructions of National Green Tribunal (NGT) to familiarise about the functioning of the biodiversity panels. The NBA committee comprised retired director of Botanical Survey of India (BSI) Munivenkatappa Sanappa, and Botany professor D. Narasimhan.

The duo accompanied by Dr. Sharma visited the BMCs at Chinthakunta, Dharur mandal of Vikarabad district, Mansanpally BMC, Maheswaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district and Chinthakunta BMC, Dharur mandal of Vikarabad district where interactions with the local people was organised for understanding the traditional knowledge of the respective areas.

The team was also explained about the functioning of the State-level PBR validation committee and central PBR monitoring committee, a press release said.