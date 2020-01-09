BioAsia to showcase 75 start-ups

Only a few more days remain for start-ups to apply to be a part of this year’s BioAsia Start-up Stage.

A forum offering them free exhibit space, networking opportunity and visibility in the global conference, it has received over 300 applications already. The last day for application is January 12, BioAsia organisers said on Wednesday.

BioAsia, which has emerged as Asia’s largest life sciences and healthcare forum, is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from February 17-19. It will showcase about 75 promising start-ups with cutting edge solutions to transform healthcare. The Start-up Stage at BioAsia 2020 will provide an opportunity to the most promising start-ups across the country to interact with global industry leaders.

It will enable entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative solutions in the pharma, biotech, life sciences, health-tech, and med-tech sectors.

According to a release, Start-up Stage is designed to encourage innovative collaborations and partnerships between entrepreneurs and industry leaders / investors. The top five start-ups from the 75 shortlisted will get to present their solution to industry leaders from over 50 countries at the event, in addition to vying for the cash prize.

Telangana government and BioAsia have partnered with Tech Mahindra as lead sponsor for the Start-up Stage.

Industries and IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that the vision of the State government has been to promote innovation and in line with that, it encouraged innovative solutions in life sciences and healthcare start-ups to be showcased at BioAsia.