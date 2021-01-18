BioAsia to be held virtually this year

30,000 life sciences professionals expected to participate, CEO Shakthi Nagappan

BioAsia, a premier annual event devoted to the Life Sciences sector that attracts participants from across the world, will be conducted virtually this year.

Unveiling logo and theme of the 18th edition of BioAsia, scheduled on February 22-23, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said it will be for the first time that the event will be held virtually. The flagship event of the State, BioAsia has emerged as an important global platform to deliberate on the opportunities, challenges and solutions for the Life Sciences sector. “As the world is walking a perilous path to fight one of the most challenging health crises of our times, I strongly believe that the 2021 event will have relevance more than ever,” the Minister said, inviting life sciences and healthcare personnel globally to be a part of the deliberations.”

‘Move the Needle’ will be the theme of BioAsia 2021. Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said topics of paramount importance, essentially centered around dealing with COVID-19, preparing for new realities of healthcare and much more, were to be deliberated at the event. The Life sciences Advisory Committee of the State will spearhead and advise on conduct the event, he said.

“BioAsia has evolved to be one of the most prominent event for Life Sciences sector. This is evident from the fact that it witnesses participation of about 1,500 high profile leaders from over 50 countries year on year. Going virtual for the first time, the 2021 event will have a wider global reach. About 30,000 life sciences professionals from around the world are expected to participate this year, Shakthi Nagappan, Director, Life Sciences of the State government and BioAsia CEO said.

The event will be organised in partnership with the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations, while Ernst & Young LLP will be exclusive knowledge partner, a release on Monday said.