BioAsia focus on COVID, pharma and medtech

Life sciences and healthcare forum BioAsia whose 18th edition is to be held virtually, for the first time, on February 22 and 23 will focus on COVID-19, global health, pharma and medtech.
The conference will provide a unique opportunity to pharma and biotech companies, CROs, CMOs, CDMOs, biotech startups, academic institutions, scientists and researchers, policy makers and regulatory experts from world over to discuss coronavirus and other topics related to the life sciences industry, a statement from the organisers on Tuesday said.
The conference will offer insights on India’s current and future potential in immunising the world and key actions taken to become the future global innovative vaccine provider. Experts will discuss innovation at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and finance, promoting affordable and accessible innovation in the healthcare sector. Discussions will also focus on learnings from COVID to develop robust healthcare systems and respond better to the next pandemic, the release said.
A session will be devoted to the prospects of medical technologies becoming the next big opportunity for India. The CEO conclave will deliberate on supply chain resilience, innovation and research and access to innovative medicines. “We are expecting BioAsia 2021 to be bigger than previous editions. There is considerable interest from corporates, academia and startups to participate,” said Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and director of Telangana Life Sciences.
