BioAsia 2023 to open on Feb. 24

To bring together life sciences and healthcare leaders, academia, startups, regulators, investors

BioAsia 2023, the next in the annual series of Asia’s largest life sciences and healthtech forum, will be organised by Telangana government in Hyderabad from February 24-26.

‘Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanised healthcare’ will be theme of the 20th edition of BioAsia.

“As the world has begun to come back to normalcy, we are geared up to host the next year’s grand event in-person and host a galaxy of world leaders in Hyderabad,” said Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao after launching the logo and theme along with Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and director, Life Sciences and CEO of BioAsia Shakthi Nagappan.

Over the years, the event has evolved as a pre-eminent global meeting for researchers, academia, industry, healthcare providers and policy makers to discuss collaborative opportunities, he said.

BioAsia 2023 will bring together life sciences and healthcare leaders, academia, startups, regulators and investors, on one stage to deliberate on the cross cutting themes of One Health, disruptive technologies in health, and accessibility and affordability in healthcare for all, Mr. Nagappan said in a release. The event will also feature a startup showcase, in which over 100 select healthtech entrepreneurs from across the world can pitch their innovative solutions to pressing health issues.

The previous edition of BioAsia was extremely successful with virtual participation of about 37,500 delegates from about 70 countries, the release from the Minister’s office said.

“BioAsia has done remarkably not just to sustain its momentum but grown consistently in stature over the years. We are extremely keen to make the 20th edition a landmark event,” Mr.Ranjan said.